One dead, two others hospitalized in Chula Vista home fire

One person was killed and two others were injured in a house fire that sparked Sunday morning in Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 4 a.m. Sunday morning on the corner of Colorado Avenue and Crested Butte Street.

Firefighters put out the flames in the backyard parallel to the home. One trailer was destroyed, and another was damaged, according to CVFD. Firefighters said they found one person dead inside one of the trailers, and two others were taken to the hospital.

The victims have not been identified.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Chula Vista Police Department closed down and taped off the street on both sides as part of their investigation. Neighbors were jolted awake by the sound of screaming and the smell of smoke.

NBC 7 spoke with a next-door neighbor who did not want to be identified. Part of her backyard was damaged by the fire, which was captured on her Ring doorbell camera.

The neighbor said she had seen people living in the trailers that caught fire coming in and out of the owner's backyard. She said it's been a problem since she moved into the neighborhood seven years ago. It's an issue that she brought to the attention of CVPD and she said she's upset that nothing was done at the time. She believes the fire could have been prevented.

Luis Rios lives right across the street from the home where the fire started. He told NBC 7 that he has seen transients coming and going from the property.

"I always see a lot of people, different persons. They don't live here. Always different kinds of people. Regularly I saw only two persons that was living there. The guy between 40 and 45, and the guy 60 or 65. The other persons, they just come sometimes ... they stay here like one week and they go... and then comes another person," said Rios.

Rios was woken up by his daughter when the fire started. That's when he jumped out of bed, looked outside and saw what was happening. He didn't expect anything like this to happen in his neighborhood.

"The community is good, only really see problems with this house. The police come right here because they have complaints with the guy," Rios added.

CVFD is handling the investigation moving forward. NBC 7 reached out to CVFD and CVPD and is still waiting to hear back.