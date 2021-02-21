One Dead In House Fire in East San Diego

A person died today in a one-story house fire in East San Diego.

The fire began in a home at 4138 Fairmount Ave. at 3 p.m., said Battalion Chief David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighter crews arrived at 3:04 p.m. and the fire was knocked down at 3:20 p.m., Pilkerton said. Power lines were down and were a hazard for fire crews.

A body was found inside the house and fire investigators arrived to try to determine how the fire started and how the person died.

SDG&E crews were on the scene, along with one fire truck, five engines, a division chief, two battalion chiefs and a medic.

A total of 35 personnel were assigned to the fire.

It was not immediately known how many people escaped from the home when the fire started.