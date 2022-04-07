Driver Hit, Killed While Changing Tire on SR-54 in National City

A driver who pulled over on state Route 54 in National City to change his tire was hit by a car and killed Thursday, the CHP confirmed.

The victim had pulled over in the center median of SR-54 near the Highland Avenue exit just before 6 p.m. to fix his Toyota's wheel when he was hit by an eastbound driver of a Mazda. The Mazda driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with CHP officers, the agency said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but didn't survive. He has not been identified.

A witness said drivers pulled over to help the victim following the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"People automatically stopped to help the gentleman, and hope to God he's still alive," witness Chris Smitko said.

Drugs or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, according to CHP.

As of 8 p.m., three lanes of SR-54 were closed while the CHP investigated and cleaned up after the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.