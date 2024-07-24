One dead after fatal stabbing at South Bay Trolley stop

One person was stabbed to death during a fight at the Palm Avenue Trolley Station, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

At about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a stabbing at 600 Hollister St., according to Lt. Jud Campbell of the SDPD.

Transit security and the responding officers began lifesaving measures, the lieutenant said. Paramedics arrived and took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"San Diego police homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate," Campbell said. "The preliminary information gathered at this time is there was a physical fight on the west sidewalk of 600 Hollister Street. The fight moved into a nearby parking lot. The participants were a small group of Hispanic males. During the fight, the victim was stabbed. He ran across the street to the trolley station where he was ultimately located."

The suspect ran to a small, dark-colored vehicle which fled southbound on Hollister Street, Campbell said. Like the victim, he was described as a teenager or young adult. No further description was available.

Detectives were trying to locate and interview witnesses, and were canvassing the area for surveillance footage.

Anyone with information regarding the fight or stabbing was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.