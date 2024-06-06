Old Point Loma Lighthouse closes through August for restoration work

The Old Point Loma Lighthouse at Cabrillo National Monument will close through the end of August for restoration work, it was announced Thursday.

The exterior restoration, including removing failing paint, repairing masonry and metal features, and fabricating and installing replacement window sashes, will "protect the structural integrity of the building and preserve it for future visitors," a statement from the National Parks Service read.

The NPS Historic Preservation Crew will do the restoration.

Constructed in 1855, the Old Point Loma Lighthouse gives visitors a glimpse into the life of a lighthouse keeper as well as the workings of the light.

"The National Park Service is dedicated to the preservation of America's most treasured places, stories, and structures," said Chris Rodriguez, superintendent of Cabrillo National Monument. "The work being done to the Old Point Loma Lighthouse will ensure that the structure remains an iconic symbol of San Diego maritime history for generations to come.

"The restoration effort is being paid for by entrance fee dollars, which means that visitors to our park are playing a crucial role in this process," Rodriguez said.

According to the NPS, Cabrillo National Monument will remain open to the public during the project. Access to the whale overlook and the new Oceanside Trail is still available by taking the walking path on the east side of the lighthouse.

Additionally, the Assistant Keepers Quarters, which provides information on the Old Point Loma lighthouse, will remain open.

Visitors to the park should note that the two accessible parking spots by the lighthouse will not be available during this time.