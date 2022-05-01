Officer Shot on San Diego Freeway Released From Hospital, Recovering: CHP

The California Highway Patrol officer who was shot on Interstate 8 on Wednesday has been released from the hospital, CHP Officer Salvador Castro confirmed.

Castro said Sunday Officer Antonio Pacheco, "was released from the hospital and is at home recovering."

Pacheco was involved in a shooting on I-8 in Mission Valley on Wednesday that left him with a bullet wound to the leg. Pacheco was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest where he underwent surgery, CHP Captain Michael Harris said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident occurred when Pacheco contacted Yuhao Du, 25, at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on the median of eastbound I-8 near the I-805 interchange after Du was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the center median, according to Captain Taylor Cooper.

Du was standing in front of his vehicle when he suddenly attacked Pacheco, lunging at Pacheco's firearm, Capt. Cooper said. Du attempted to take control of Pacheco's firearm and a struggle ensued. At one point, one round was discharged and struck Pacheco in the leg.

Several motorists stopped to assist the injured officer and detain Du until additional officers arrived. Du was taken into custody.

Du was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, taking a firearm from an officer and causing great bodily injury for the incident on Wednesday, the CHP said in a news release Thursday.

Video shot by bystander Lilia Pineda shows good Samaritans showing up to help the CHP officer who was wounded in the shooting.

It is unknown what caused Du to crash his car or if he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Cooper said this was an unprovoked attack on Pacheco.

The CHP’s Border Division Investigative Services Unit is handling the criminal investigation.

NBC 7 learned that Du is a graduate student attending the University of California San Diego (UCSD).

"CHP officers put themselves at risk every day they come to work," said CHP Chief Scott Parker. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family as he recovers from his injuries.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the CHP Investigative Services Unit at (858) 650-3620.

NBC 7's Melissa Adan heard from a witness in a parking lot next to the freeway where a CHP officer was shot.