Struggle Led to Shooting of CHP Officer on I-8 in Mission Valley, Suspect ID'd: Investigators

Investigators on Thursday identified the man suspected in an incident on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley and released new details about the shooting that left a California Highway Patrol with a bullet wound to the leg.

Yuhao Du, 25, was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, taking a firearm from an office, great bodily injury and more for the incident on eastbound I-8 near the I-805 interchange Wednesday evening, California Highway Patrol said in a news release Thursday.

CHP said one of their officers, who has not yet been identified, contacted Du after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash into the center median.

Du, a resident of San Diego, was standing in the center median in front of his vehicle when he suddenly attacked the officer, lunging at the officer's firearm, according to CHP. The agency said Du attempted to take control of the officer's firearm and a struggle ensued. At one point, one round was discharged and struck the officer in the leg.

Several motorists stopped to assist the injured officer and detain Du until additional officers arrived. Du was taken into custody.

“I am extremely grateful for the members of the public who put themselves in harms way to help our officer after he was shot in the leg,” said CHP Chief Scott Parker. “This incident could have ended in a greater tragedy had those individuals not intervened."

The officer was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition and expected to survive, CHP Captain Michael Harris said. He's an eight-year veteran of the force.

The CHP’s Border Division Investigative Services Unit is handling the criminal investigation.

The incident severely impacted traffic in the heavily commuted area. All lanes of I-8 in both directions were shut down for the investigation. There was traffic on I-805 and surrounding city streets as a result. While westbound lanes of I-8 were reopened late Wednesday, eastbound lanes weren't reopened until Thursday morning.

"CHP officers put themselves at risk every day they come to work," Parker said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family as he recovers from his injuries.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the CHP Investigative Services Unit at (858) 650-3620.