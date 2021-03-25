Oceanside Mother Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn's Death

A 31-year-old North County woman pleaded not guilty Thursday morning for the murder charge she faces in the death of her newborn.

Kelsey Carpenter of Oceanside was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for charges that include murder and child endangerment. The charges stem from her baby’s November 2020 death.

Just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2020, Oceanside police were notified of a newborn, later identified in court documents as Kiera C., who wasn’t breathing. Paramedics and officers quickly responded to a home on Canyonside Way and first responders began to render CPR to the baby.

The infant was then taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The baby’s cause of death has not been revealed but Oceanside police said “based on the information received from the follow-up investigation and the autopsy results,” authorities determined Carpenter should face charges in the case.

Carpenter was ordered to be held without bail pending her next court

appearance. She has a bail review hearing scheduled for April 9.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Oceanside Police Detective Ryan Malone at (760) 435-4537. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting (760) 435-4730.