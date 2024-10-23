Police release photos of suspect in Oceanside homicide investigation

Oceanside police on Tuesday released images of a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

The incident happened near 1300 South Myers Street on Oct. 4, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police say the man they believe to be involved was last seen getting on an Amtrak train headed north at the Oceanside Transit Center around 3:40 p.m. that day.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact the department at 760-435-4730. They also say the suspect is considered dangerous, so don't approach him and call the police.

The photos released by Oceanside police are below:

Oceanside Police Department The Oceanside Police Department released this photo of a homicide suspect on Oct. 22, 2024.

Oceanside Police Department Another photo of the suspect wanted in connection with a homicide investigation released by the Oceanside Police Department.