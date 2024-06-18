2024 paris olympics

North Park Decathlete prepares for Team USA Track & Field Olympic Trials

Harrison Williams is the defending national champion in the decathlon, often called Track & Field's most grueling event

By Steven Luke

Unlike most athletes who will focus on just one event at Team USA's Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, Harrison Williams will have his hands full with 10 events.

Williams, who lives in North Park and trains full-time at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, competes in the decathlon.

The grueling competition, which takes place during the meet's opening on Friday and Saturday, involves 10 events: 100-meter dash, long jump, high jump, shot put, 400-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and the 1500 meter race.

"I kind of have athletic ADHD, like if I see something, I want to try it," said Williams.

He arrived at the Chula Vista EATC 4 years ago after college with a goal of earning a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Williams says he realigned his goals after winning the US National Championship in the decathlon last summer.

"Now that I've achieved at least a little success and proved I can actually compete on an international level, I'm wanting to win the gold medal," said Williams.

In order to be the best, Williams, calls his life "monotonous" because it involves a rotation schedule of sleep, eating, training, and repeat.

But, you won't find him complaining. He says he actually enjoys the routine and it has helped him to sink into the Olympic dream.

"Basically my job is like recess. I come here and I get to run as far as I can and jump as far as I can," said Williams.

5 Things to know about Harrison Williams:

  1. Grew up in Memphis, Tennesee, playing football, basketball, and baseball
  2. Attended Stanford University where he competed in the decathlon
  3. His training partner is Annie Kunz, an Olympic heptathlete
  4. Calls his best event the pole vault and 400-meter
  5. Says his most challenging event is the shot put

