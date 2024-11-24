Nonprofit saves disabled San Diego man from homelessness just before the holidays

Since 2022, eviction filings in San Diego County have jumped almost 30% according to records from Superior Court and the Sheriff’s Department.

That has left hundreds of families in fear of losing their homes as the holiday season begins.

Robert Griffin was on the verge of eviction this fall when he could no longer afford to pay the $1,600 rent for his North Park apartment.

"I was paying astronomical rent because I live in San Diego like everyone else. My rent was climbing further and further," Griffin said. He's on a fixed income after becoming disabled. He said he paid only $250 a month for the apartment when he moved into 25 years ago.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Griffin just signed a one-year lease at the Studio 15 affordable housing complex in the East Village downtown with help from the City Heights Community Development Corporation.

The City Heights CDC is an organization providing solutions before a family is evicted. The nonprofit offers money to qualified low income families to pay passed due rent or help them find new affordable housing.

Tenants are facing a double-edged sword.

“When on the one hand, our tenants are in need of financial resources and support and on the other hand, our landlords are taking the approach where they want to increase rent and displace our families," said Natasha Salgado, Vice-President of Programs & Strategic Initiatives with City Heights CDC.

Griffin was short every month, and behind on his rent.

“I needed (an extra) $348 just to pay rent. That's before I ate or bought some gas (for my car) or turned on the heat," he said.

Eviction notices are increasing at a faster rate than the availability of affordable housing according to a report from the Homelessness Hub at UC San Diego.

Jennifer Nations is one of the authors of the report. She is also managing director of Homelessness Hub at UC San Diego. She said, “To make it feasible for a person to stay stabilized and housed on (a fixed) income they have access to, we’re talking about rents that are at maximum $800-$900 a month. That is incredibly uncommon and very hard to find.”

Robert Griffin is happy he found his solution.

“I always wanted to live in downtown San Diego because I think San Diego is the most beautiful city in the whole world. Now I do," he said.

And he will truly be home for the holidays.