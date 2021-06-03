California

Newsom to Highlight Calif's Restaurant Relief Programs

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to highlight programs to aid restaurants struggling to bounce back as the state emerges from the coronavirus pandemic Thursday.

The governor will be at a restaurant in the Bay Area with details on the state's plan to support bars and restaurants, who were severely impacted by more than a year of yo-yo closures and reopenings while the state tried to keep Californians safe from the spread of COVID-19.

Newsom in February signed a $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package that included more than $2 billion in grants for struggling small businesses. That's on top of a November 2020 emergency bill that set aside $500 million for small business grants.

Businesses with annual revenues between $1,000 and $2.5 million are eligible for the money, with a priority given to businesses owned by women and minorities and businesses in areas with high unemployment rates.

This story will be updated.

