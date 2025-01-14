Newsom, state lawmakers hold special session on LA County wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers gather Tuesday for a special session to figure out how to pay for Los Angeles County's recovery from devastating wildfires.

The special session originally was called to "Trump-proof" California policies, but it has been refocused to address the wildfires. Newsom is proposing about $2.5 billion in emergency response funding -- $1 billion would come from the state’s emergency reserves account and the rest from the climate measure votes passed in November.

The federal government would be expected to reimburse some of that, but with the change in administration, recouping those funds could be in jeopardy.

Newsom and President-elect Donald Trump have a challenging relationship. But now it seems Trump may accept the governor’s invitation to come to California to see the wildfire devastation first-hand.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

As the fires were erupting, Trump criticized Newsom’s handling of the emergency and called for him to resign. The incoming administration as well as the Republican House speaker has indicated that the there could be conditions on federal aid.

"He's done it in Utah. He's done it in Michigan, did it in Puerto Rico," Newsom said, referring to Trump's threat to withhold federal funds. "He did it to California back before I was even governor in 2018, until he found out folks in Orange County voted for him and then he decided to give the money. So he's been at this for years and years and years."

The state Legislature will pick up the funding discussion Tuesday morning, and according to sources, a vote could come later this week.