New dirt bike park opens in San Marcos, 1st of its kind for North County San Diego

Dirt bike enthusiasts now have a new place to ride in North County.

Bradley Park in San Marcos is now home to a new 8-acre bike park that is designed to accommodate bikers of all skill levels.

The Bradley Bike has an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, June 24 at 2 p.m., shortly after that the park opened to the public.

The park features a perimeter bike trail, three jump lines, ranging from beginner to advanced, and a pump track -- a specially designed circuit of rollers, banked turns, and features that riders navigate by "pumping" instead of pedaling.

The total cost of the project is $1.1 million and was made possible through Prop. 68. Per Capita grants, San Diego County District 5’s Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant, donations from the San Diego Mountain Bike Association, and additional grants secured by the Friends of San Marcos Parks and Recreation.

The dirt bike park is the only one of its kind north of Highway 56.

E-bikes, bikes with pedal assist or motorized bikes are not allowed on the new track.