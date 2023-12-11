Deadly crash closes several lanes of I-805 north near Clairemont Mesa

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being hit by vehicles on the northbound Interstate 805 in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The accident was first reported at 5:13 a.m. on the highway. It is unknown how the person got onto the freeway or how the crash happened.

All lanes on northbound I-805 just south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard were closed but when NBC 7 arrived at the scene at around 6 a.m. it appeared one lane was open diverting traffic off of Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

NB I-805 just south of Clairemont Mesa, all lanes are blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 11, 2023

Traffic around 6:30 a.m. was backed up on northbound I-805 until the Interstate 8 interchange, NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reported.

No other information was available.

