Deadly crash closes several lanes of I-805 north near Clairemont Mesa

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being hit by vehicles on the northbound Interstate 805 in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The accident was first reported at 5:13 a.m. on the highway. It is unknown how the person got onto the freeway or how the crash happened.
All lanes on northbound I-805 just south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard were closed but when NBC 7 arrived at the scene at around 6 a.m. it appeared one lane was open diverting traffic off of Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Traffic around 6:30 a.m. was backed up on northbound I-805 until the Interstate 8 interchange, NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reported.
No other information was available.
Local
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.