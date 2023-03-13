National City Teacher Allegedly Asked for and Sent Lewd Pics, Vids to Boy in Sex-Abuse Case

A National City elementary school student was just 12 years old when one of their teachers, an educator who was once awarded San Diego County's Teacher of the Year, began an inappropriate relationship with them that culminated in her asking for and sending lewd photographs and videos, as well as sexual activity, prosecutors alleged Monday in court.

Jacqueline Ma, 34, a Lincoln Acres Elementary school teacher, was in court Monday to be arraigned on 15 child-sex-abuse and child-pornography and other charges after law enforcement discovered what investigators described as an alleged relationship with a 13-year-old former student.

Prosecutors, including Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart, said the teacher and the boy communicated via apps that were designed to delete messages beginning when the child, who is now 13, was 12. Later, communication between the two occurred almost daily, according to investigators. Ma allegedly told the victim to delete the messages and, prosecutors said, both asked for and sent inappropriate messages, including photographs and videos of herself. Prosecutors also allege that Ma asked for sexual acts to be performed while using the messaging apps.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke with multiple parents struggling to understand how a former award-winning teacher could now be in jail.

Ma faces 29 years in state prison if convicted on all charges, prosecutors told NBC 7 on Monday

On Monday in court in Chula Vista, where Ma and her husband own a home, the accused appeared via video conference from Las Colinas Detention Facility, in Santee, where she is being held. During court proceedings supervised by Judge Carlos Varela, Ma entered a not-guilty plea to all charges, with her attorney Mario Vela pointing out to the court that his client had no criminal history.

Varela, however, demurred on a request to grant bail, citing what he defined as a flight risk. Ma's husband and parents, who were also in court, shook their heads, disappointed at the decision.

San Diego County Office of Education Jacqueline Ma, former teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City, faces six counts of felony child sex abuse.

Teacher of the Year Arrested

Ma was arrested last Tuesday by National City police after a concerned parent suspected that her 13-year-old child was possibly having an inappropriate relationship with his former teacher.

Ma posted bail last week but was re-arrested days later on additional felony charges, including tampering with a witness, National City police said. The second arrest came after NCPD detectives surveilled the former teacher and said they developed probable cause. Ma was arrested in the 3300 block of National Avenue in the City of San Diego and has been held at Las Colinas Detention Facility ever since.

Ma was expected in court on Monday to face more than a dozen charges, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14. Ma also faces charges of child pornography possession, sexual exploitation of a child, and preventing or dissuading a witness or victim, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department records.

Ma was named one of five 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year in an annual showcase of educators by Cox. In a profile about Ma announcing her award, Ma told Cox she "considers the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments."

National City Superintendent Leighangela Brady confirmed Ma was on leave and would not be returning to campus amid court proceedings.

"While this entire situation is indeed deeply troubling, we appreciate that law enforcement is dedicating resources to secure the facts and keeping our school district and community informed of their progress," Brady said in a written statement. "I want to confirm to our school community that the employee is on leave and will not be returning to the campus. I am grateful to our entire school community for facing this situation with a shared commitment to do all that we can to maintain our children’s education without interruption."

Counselors have been available at the school all week to help students cope with the situation, according to Superintendent Brady.

National City Police said they will not be releasing additional information as the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing.

Back in Court

Ma is due back in court on March 16 for a bail review hearing. Prosecutors, who have only identified a single alleged victim in the case, told NBC 7 that there is still an ongoing investigation and there may be more charges added in the future.

With reporting from NBC 7's Kelvin Henry