Award-Winning National City Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Child Sex Abuse

An award-winning elementary school teacher in San Diego's South Bay was arrested Tuesday on child sex abuse charges, according to the National City School District.

Jacqueline Ma, a 6th-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School, faces three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department records.

Ma, 34, was booked at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, according to the sheriff's department.

District Superintendent Leighangela Brady sent NBC 7 a statement Tuesday evening confirming Ma was arrested on campus at around 8 a.m., away from students. The district is only aware of one alleged victim and they are no longer a student in the district, according to Brady.

"We know that our entire school community is as stunned as we were by this news. The district will cooperate with law enforcement and cannot comment any further on the pending investigation. We will continue to do everything possible to keep our students’ safety, needs, and education first and foremost," Brady's statement read, in part.

Ma was named one of five 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year in an annual showcase of educators by Cox. In a profile about Ma announcing her award, Ma told Cox she "considers the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments."

NCPD Lt. Omar Ramirez said the department would not comment on the details of the case because they are actively investigating.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.