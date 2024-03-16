San Diego

San Diegans spotted mysterious lights in the sky. Here's where they likely came from

The fiery show was probably part of the halftime entertainment at Snapdragon Stadium for the San Diego Legion rugby game against RFC Los Angeles

By Danielle Smith

Strange lights in the sky were spotted in Clairemont on March 16, 2024.
Erika Herold

San Diegans were reaching out to NBC 7 on Saturday night after they witnessed strange lights flashing across the sky.

Some viewers said the light first looked like a meteor but then split into about five separate lights and hovered in the sky for around 20 seconds before silently disappearing.

It turns out that they were likely part of the halftime entertainment at the San Diego Legion rugby game against RFC Los Angeles at Snapdragon Stadium.

The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the "Leap Frogs," shared on social media before the game that the fireballs that would appear above the city in the night sky would just be them jumping into the game with flares.

"If you see some fireballs in the sky tonight... it's (probably) us," the Leap Frogs said around noon on Saturday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last November, the parachute team lit up the sky above Snapdragon Stadium during the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal playoff match between San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign.

The fiery show was all part of the party at Snapdragon Stadium for the NWSL semifinal game between San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign.

