Mysterious lights in San Diego sky came from Navy parachute team, not UFOs

People across San Diego spotted strange lights in the sky on Sunday night.

Turns out, they were all part of the party at Snapdragon Stadium for the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal playoff match between San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign.

The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the "Leap Frogs," warned San Diegans before the game that the UFOs that would appear above the city in the night sky would just be them jumping into the game with flares.

"If you see UFOs in the San Diego sky tonight around 6:20 p.m., it's probably us commuting to the San Diego Wave FC game," the Leap Frogs said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last month, the parachute team lit up Seattle's sky on Sounders FC's fan appreciation day on Oct. 7, which sparked panic on social media. Many Seattleites posted images and videos on X, saying it appeared that a plane had caught on fire.

