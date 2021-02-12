‘My Grandpa': One Artist's Inspiration

Art influences people in different ways. Michael Gemar is a young artist with an eye for detail.

His inspiration: his grandfather.

"I love my grandfather he knows exactly what art is," Gemar said.

For this artist one of the things that art gives him is empowerment. He says that showing the world his art is important.

Gemar says he chooses subjects that inspire him.

"For my subjects is definitely people that inspire me. Jay Z, for example, he definitely has taught me how to really push yourself out there," Gemar said.

A high school teacher, Miss Alice, also inspired Gemar to push himself and try new and different things.

"She taught me so much and she gave me so much inspiration," Gemar explained.

Everything is his inspiration, his friends, family, music, the world around him gives him ideas.

"I love talking to my friends about ideas and just being able to be very fluid, with my brain, and my mind, but just as long as you choose to have great influences around you, then you choose what you want to be influenced by," Gemar said.