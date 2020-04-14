Multiple Victims Stabbed at Spring Valley 7-Eleven

Officers from multiple agencies rushed to a 7-Eleven store in Spring Valley Tuesday night where several people were reportedly stabbed.

Multiple people were stabbed, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. William Amavesca. The exact number of victims was unknown as of 10:50 p.m.

Deputies, and officers from the La Mesa and El Cajon police departments responded to the store at 948 Grand Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

