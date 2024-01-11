power outage

Multiple power outages reported in East County amid winter storm

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBCDFW.com

Several residents in San Diego County woke up without power Thursday morning amid a winter storm that brought some high winds.

Nearly 3,000 people in the Borrego Springs, Shelter Valley and Canebrake areas were left without power by 6:46 a.m. San Diego Gas & Electric crews said they found a need to repair some equipment. SDG&E says they are working on getting power back on and estimates it will be back by 3 p.m.

Other communities affected by power outages are North Vista with 126 customers out and the Julian, Santa Ysabel and Morettis areas with 118 customers without power, as of 8:50 a.m.

These power outages came as a winter storm brought some high winds to our mountains. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 a.m. West winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph were expected.

In Borrego Springs around the time the outage began, wind gusts were in the 60s. At least one gust reached 68 miles per hour at 2:55 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

NBC 7 reached out to SDG&E to determine if the need for equipment repairs was caused by wind gusts but we have not yet heard back.

More details on the winter storm, here.

Lifeguards warn people to stay out of the water during the unique weather event. NBC 7's Audra Stafford checked out the conditions at Mission Beach.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

