Winter weather system to bring rain, high winds, high surf to San Diego County

The next weather system is on its way bringing some rain, high winds, and a chance for some snow for our mountains. King tides are also expected to hit our coast bringing some potential for flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind advisories and warnings

A wind advisory is in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday affecting our coastal areas, valleys, mountains and foothills. A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday for our mountains.

West winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected. Strong winds can damage trees and create difficult driving conditions. The NWS recommends avoiding forested areas and being around trees and branches.

High surf advisory and a coastal flood advisory for San Diego beaches

Our beaches may see some flooding early Thursday with the strong onshore winds, elevated surf and high king tides, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

A high surf advisory will remain in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect from 4 a.m. until noon on Thursday.

A high tide of around 6.7 feet is predicted for Thursday morning around 8:10 a.m. Flooding of low-lying beach parking lots, boardwalks, and roads is expected.

Although two rounds of king tides hit San Diego beaches in December 2023, this round is expected to reach even greater heights.

Showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday

Scattered showers will move through mainly between midnight and 7 a.m. Rain totals may only be 0.1-0.2 inches. Mountains have a chance for snow showers above 4,000 feet mainly, Parveen said.

Winds will diminish through the day Thursday with dry conditions. Friday and Saturday afternoons will be dry and cool with cold mornings again and patchy frost inland.

This weekend another weather system will move through the state, giving more snow to our North, and a shower chance for San Diego County late Saturday into early Sunday.