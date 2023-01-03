traffic

Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi-Truck Shuts Down Lanes on SR-15 Near Mission Valley

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck prompted authorities to shut down all northbound lanes of State Route 15 near Mission Valley.

The crash was reported just before noon Tuesday on SR-15 at Interstate 8. There, a semi-truck struck about four cars, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

The impact caused the big rig to block all lanes, prompting authorities to issue a Sig Alert.

It is unclear if any injuries occurred in the crash. Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately available.

CHP has not said when traffic will resume back to normal.

