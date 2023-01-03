Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Expected to Be Repaired Following Leak

A broken gas pipeline out of Los Angeles County that sends gasoline to San Diego customers is slated to be fixed Tuesday after a leak was discovered prior to Christmas.

The gasoline leak was discovered on Dec. 20 at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, specifically in a segment that serves customers in San Diego, according to Kinder Morgan spokesperson Katherine Hill. Kinder Morgan specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.

Since the leak was found two weeks ago, the pipeline has been shut down for repairs, impacting flights out of San Diego International Airport. As crews worked to restore the impacted pipe, some airlines had to make stops on the way to their destinations to fuel up.

According to Hill, the leak was isolated soon after the discovery and there were no environmental or safety concerns to the public.

Restoration was originally estimated to be Dec. 31 but due to "continued complexities," that date has since been pushed back to Tuesday. Kinder Morgan is investigating the source of the leak.