Monsoonal Weather Brings Possible Thunderstorms, Flood Watch to San Diego Mountains, Deserts

A monsoon weather pattern was expected to continue over San Diego County through next week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Moisture levels could be highest Saturday with flash flooding possible over the mountains and deserts, forecasters said. A flood watch was issued through Saturday evening for San Diego County deserts and mountains.

Thunderstorms⛈️⛈️⛈️are expected to erupt by early afternoon over the mountains/deserts of #SoCal. If out and about be alert and seek shelter immediately #WhenThunderRoars! Here is our latest radar forecast: #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WD6TeiueFF — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 13, 2022

One rogue heavy shower hit the National Weather Service office in Rancho Bernardo on Saturday, where about one-third of an inch fell in less than one hour.

Little day-to-day temperature changes were predicted for the next several days, while humidity will remain high.

Happy Saturday! It will, once again, be hot and humid. Plus, we have thunderstorm potential remains in the forecast for our mountains and deserts. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/2nwtJaxFYm — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) August 13, 2022

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the western valleys were expected to be around 90, and in the mid-90s near the foothills with overnight lows of around 70. Highs in the mountains were expected to be in the lower 90s with overnight lows of around 70 and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 93 to 103 with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

"In the meantime, we'll have similar weather, though not quite as hot, for the next five days or so," forecasters said.