Monday Starts With Dense Fog, Chance of Rain Later This Week

Monday morning kicked off with dense fog in San Diego’s inland areas where visibility was, at times, a quarter-mile or less. Chances of rain are also in the forecast – but that’s for later this week.

The National Weather Service San Diego issued a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for far western valleys in San Diego County, including parts of the Interstate 15 corridor. The NWS said driving conditions could be difficult due to the low visibility and said motorists should slow down and use their low-beam lights.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the fog should clear out after 9 a.m. For the rest of the day, Parveen forecasted a mix of sun and clouds, with cooler temps at the coast.

Cooler conditions expected for the beginning of the week! Check out the highs expected for Monday and Tuesday below! 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/chmjPEDEet — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 7, 2021

On Tuesday, more clouds and possibly some early sprinkles could be seen at the coast.

Parveen said by Friday, a weak weather system will move in through the region that could bring a slight chance of showers to the county. This system is far different than the storms that hit our region in late January.

"It doesn't look very impressive," Parveen added.

But Saturday and Sunday, another system is expected to roll in.

"Sunday does look like the day where we could see the better chance of rain, as of right now," Parveen said.

The forecast is still shaping up for the week though, so Parveen said this outlook could change over the next few days.

