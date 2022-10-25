Mission Valley Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Baby's Death

A woman accused of killing her 2-month-old daughter in Mission Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and child abuse charges.

Christine Mendoza, 35, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 16 on suspicion of killing Sophia Piper Rose Mendoza. She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

According to San Diego police, officers were dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to a San Diego Mission Road apartment where Mendoza and an "obviously deceased" infant were found inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The baby suffered trauma to her body that indicated she was victim of a violent crime, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

In a statement, the lieutenant said, "At this time this appears to a tragic domestic-related incident where the infant's mother killed her child for unknown reasons."

A 35-year-old mother was arrested on a murder charge after her 2-month-old daughter was found dead inside a Mission Valley apartment Sunday morning, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

A woman, who did not wish to be identified, told NBC 7 she heard a loud commotion the morning the baby was found dead.

“I was sleeping and I heard noises and I had no idea like what was happening," the neighbor said. "It woke me up out of my sleep and I only heard it for like 5 minutes. I heard screaming and banging all over the place. I just was really disturbed."

No new facts were revealed during Mendoza's brief Tuesday morning arraignment, but afterward Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan told reporters, "We are going to find justice for Baby Sophia."

Mendoza remains in custody without bail and is due back in court in January.