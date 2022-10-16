Mission Valley

2-Month-Old Found Dead in Mission Valley Apartment, Mother Detained

San Diego police found a 2-month-old girl dead inside a Mission Valley apartment Sunday morning and detained the baby's mother in connection with the death, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The baby girl was found with catastrophic injuries at the IMT Mission Valley apartments at 10300 San Diego Mission Road.

The mother was taken to SDPD headquarters and homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 San Diego will update this story as more information comes.

