Mira Mesa High School Students, Staff Warned of Possible Tuberculosis Exposure

San Diego County health officials announced Monday some individuals at Mira Mesa High School may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) and the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) are working together to notify those who were possibly exposed to the illness. The potential exposure period at the school is from March 27 to June 14, according to the county.

The county warns that although it’s identified students and staff who were at increased risk for exposure of the illness, other individuals on the campus may have been exposed.

What is tuberculosis?

The illness is a bacterial disease that’s airborne, meaning it can be transmitted among people when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Tuberculosis doesn’t always have immediate symptoms but when the do occur, they include:

Persistent cough

Fever

Night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

“Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away,” San Diego County public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said in a statement. “Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.”

Anyone who would like more information on the Mira Mesa High School potential exposure can call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.