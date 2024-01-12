Mission Valley ‘ghost-bike' memorial's vandalism renews widow's call for safer streets

A family grieving the hit-and-run death of husband and father Matt Keenan had more heartbreak to bear after some recent vandalism to his memorial.

The 42-year-old was killed by a wrong-way driver while riding his bike in Mission Valley in September 2021. Over the weekend, a so-called "ghost bike" memorial (a white bike left near the site of a bicycle fatality) built for him on the 2100 block of Camino Del Rio South was damaged.

Matt's wife, Laura Keenan, is raising money to repair the memorial but is also calling attention to ongoing demands from the cycling community.

Memories are all that’s left for Laura and her son, Evan.

“He loved to ride for transportation, for exercise," Laura said. "He commuted to work sometimes on a bike. If a day went by without riding his bike, it wasn’t a complete day for him."

Riding wasn’t his only passion, though.

“He had recorded songs for Evan, and we listen to one of his songs every night," Laura told NBC 7. "We look at pictures and say goodnight to him and kiss him goodnight."

After Matt's death, a ghost bike was built near the spot where he died alongside a banner wishing him a happy birthday, but it was burned recently and vandalized.

“It’s really important that we do this, not just for him but for all people killed in traffic crashes, and so we have a spot where we can go back and visit,” Laura said.

It has also strengthened Laura in her fight to make San Diego roads safer.

“I know that day when he was hit and killed, he was taking the safest route possible, but that route was still deadly,” Laura said. “If the street he was on had a protective bike line or if the street prevented cars from going deadly speeds with less straight design or speed bumps — those types of things — he’d be alive today.”

Over the past two years, Laura has worked with bike-safety advocacy groups and reached out to lawmakers and local leaders, calling for improvements to the city’s Vision Zero master plan, which is meant to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2025.

“The city has good intentions; they want to see our streets safer,” Laura said.

Laura is sure more can be done, however. She's asking that the city fix the 15 deadliest intersections, add protective barriers as they resurface streets and update the street design manual.

“I’m trying to make sure that no other family has to experience the pain that we will live with our entire life,” Laura said. “I would just ask that, you know, every time somebody gets behind a wheel, to remember that you’re driving a weapon that can kill somebody.”

City of San Diego spokesperson Kelly Terry responded to NBC7’s questions regarding the deadly incident and any ongoing projects and updated measures being taken in 2024 to address the concerns.

“The city of San Diego remains committed to the Vision Zero effort to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries in San Diego. Since 2015, more than $250 million for systemic and specific safety improvements has been allocated. In Fiscal Year 2024 alone, the city allocated more than $51 million under the Vision Zero initiative for new and improved bicycle facilities, traffic calming measures, guard rails, sidewalks, streetlights, medians and road modifications.

"The city has taken significant steps toward creating new policies to prioritize projects and investments aimed at making our sidewalks and roadways better for persons of all ages and abilities. The city recently adopted a Complete Streets Council Policy and has also released a draft Mobility Master Plan that includes a list of projects and programs that prioritize safe transportation options for all users. This plan is available for public review and comment on our website. There will be several informational public meetings taking place in February and March for those who are interested in learning more about the Mobility Master Plan and our commitment to improving safety and circulation.”