Fire breaks out at former In Cahoots country bar in Mission Valley on Christmas Day

By Danielle Smith

The former In Cahoots building caught on fire on Dec. 25, 2024.

Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at the former In Cahoots Dance Hall & Saloon building in Mission Valley on Christmas morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 5373 Mission Center Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Photos from the scene show orange flames coming from the building and black smoke billowing into the sky. An NBC 7 crew is there, working to get more details.

In late October, the former country bar — which has been closed since 2018 — and the building next to it caught fire. Viewers as far south as Bankers Hill called NBC 7 to report smells of smoke. Fire crews remained at the scene for more than 10 hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

