Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at the former In Cahoots Dance Hall & Saloon building in Mission Valley on Christmas morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 5373 Mission Center Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Photos from the scene show orange flames coming from the building and black smoke billowing into the sky. An NBC 7 crew is there, working to get more details.

In late October, the former country bar — which has been closed since 2018 — and the building next to it caught fire. Viewers as far south as Bankers Hill called NBC 7 to report smells of smoke. Fire crews remained at the scene for more than 10 hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.