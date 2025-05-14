US-Mexico Border

YMCAs of San Diego County, Mexico sign cross-border agreement to share resources

The agreement marks the first international partnership in the 170-year history of the YMCA of the USA.

By City News Service

Leaders of the YMCA officially reopened the aquatics facility at Club Deportivo YMCA Tijuana as a way to mark the historic binational agreement.
The YMCA of San Diego County and YMCA México have signed a formal binational agreement to provide resources for those on both sides of the border, it was announced Tuesday.

The Cali-Baja YMCA Binational Initiative aims to serve more than 7 million people living near the border.

"The Cali-Baja YMCA Binational Initiative reflects the true spirit of the global YMCA movement, uniting across borders through a shared mission, vision, and commitment to community," said Todd Tibbits, president and CEO of the YMCA of San Diego County.

He added that the "Cali-Baja region is one of the most interconnected in the world, and this agreement allows us to address regional challenges with shared resources that strengthen lives on both sides of the border."

As a way to mark the historic agreement, leaders of the YMCA also officially reopened the aquatics facility at Club Deportivo YMCA Tijuana. Improvements include resurfaced decks and new filtration systems.

"With this formal partnership, we are building a future where the YMCA stands for opportunity and unity across borders," said Óscar Velasco, secretario general of YMCA de México. "We're strengthening our staff, improving our facilities, and expanding our reach because every child in the Cali-Baja region deserves a safe, nurturing place to grow.

"The YMCA of San Diego County and YMCA México each bring valuable perspectives and regional insight. By working as one, we multiply our impact and deepen our commitment to the communities we serve."

The two organizations will now collaborate in seven areas, including sharing a binational advisory board of 12 members — six from each country. Additionally, they have appointed a new Director of Binational Engagement, Valeria Ruiz, who will split her time between the countries.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico Border
