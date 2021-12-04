Missing Indiana Woman Lateche Norris Found Safe: SDPD

20-year-old Indiana woman, Lateche Norris, who was last seen in San Diego Nov. 4, has been found safe, the San Diego Police Department confirmed Saturday.

SDPD investigators met with Norris in-person and confirmed she is safe. Detectives also verified Norris was not and is not the victim of any crime, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

San Diego – Missing person Lateche Norris has been located. San Diego Police Department investigators met with Norris in-person today and confirmed she is safe. Detectives also verified Norris was not and is not the victim of any crime.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/taNydWwjz9 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 5, 2021

Norris was last seen at a 7-Eleven store at 222 Park Blvd. about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Joseph "Joey'' Smithand, according to SDPD. Norris had last spoken to her mother, Cheryl Walker, on the phone the following day, Nov. 5.

On Nov. 10, Norris' family filed a missing persons report with the San Diego Police Department. San Diego PD Spokesperson Lieutenant Adam Sharki told "Dateline" that Lateche’s case was an active and ongoing missing persons case.

Norris came to San Diego to help her boyfriend after he left a rehab facility and was forced into living on the street. The couple had a disagreement before Walker's last conversation with her daughter, and Walker said there have been domestic violence incidents in the past.

Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy, Sharki said. The San Diego Police Department thanks its public safety and community partners for their effort in locating Norris.