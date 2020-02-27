Mira Mesa Now Home to Kids Coding Center

Additional franchises of Code Ninjas, one of the many coding programs for children to have launched in recent years, opened a Mira Mesa location in January and is holding a grand opening on Feb. 29.

The Houston, Texas-based franchise, which teaches children age 7 to age 14 to code by showing them how to build video games, has 25 locations open.

But the company, which bills itself as the largest and fastest-growing franchise offering coding for children in the U.S., totaling 450 centers opened globally.

The new center is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Sarang and Vidhya Beley, who brings 20 years of coding experience and knowledge in the STEM education.

The coding center is aimed at kids ages 4–14 and is themed around martial arts, the company said.

The first Code Ninjas franchise in San Diego was opened in Rancho Bernardo. Entrepreneurs Raj Rajendran, Uma Samynathan and Amal Putti debuted the company’s first location on the West Coast in 2019.

Code Ninjas, which was founded in 2016 by programmer and entrepreneur David Graham, says it is on track to open nearly 30 locations in Canada over the first half of 2020.

The grand opening will be held at 4700 Limestone Rd on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Business Journal is the premier business publication in San Diego. Every day online and each Monday in print, the Business Journal reports on how local business operate and why businesses leaders make the decisions they do. Every story is a dose of insight into how to run a better, more efficient, more profitable business.