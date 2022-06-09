Navy Helicopter Crashes Near El Centro; All on Board Survived: US Navy

All four aboard an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter that crashed Thursday on a Navy training range near El Centro, east of San Diego, survived the crash, according to authorities.

The crash was reported about 35 miles north of Yuma, Arizona, at around 6 p.m., the Naval Air Facility El Centro said on their Facebook page.

All four of the air crew on board survived the crash, according to Cmdr. Harrell, PAO for Commander, Naval Air Forces. One person on the air crew suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital, Harrell said.

The helicopter is an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC-3) based at Naval Air Station North Island.

Information of what caused the crashed was not released.

This is a second military aircraft that has crashed in just two days.

A military aircraft based out of MCAS Camp Pendleton crashed in rural Imperial County, east of San Diego with five Marines onboard, Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

No other information was available.

