McCann's Lead Widens Over Campa-Najjar in Race for Chula Vista Mayor

The gap got a little bigger between the candidates vying for Chula Vista Mayor. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican City Councilman John McCann leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar by more than 10%. That lead was less than 7% Tuesday night.

However, McCann said the race is hardly over.

“No, we’re waiting for the voting tally to get increased and get an official determination,” McCann said.

McCann has seen close races before. He won his council seat in 2014 by only two votes. Wednesday’s totals have him ahead of Campa-Najjar by more than 3,600 votes.

“We’re just very thankful to the voters of Chula Vista,” smiled McCann.

McCann’s opponent declined an interview Wednesday. A spokeswoman said Campa-Najjar was laying low with family. He did speak with NBC 7 Tuesday night after the first wave of ballots were counted.

“I think it’s just too early to call, and I think we’ll eek it out in the end,” said Campa-Najjar.

Surprisingly, the mayor’s race is hardly the most intriguing race in Chula Vista.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Simon Silva leads Dan Smith by only 149 votes in the race for Chula Vista City Attorney. Silva died in September from cancer, and it was too late to replace him on the ballot.

“This is something that I did not foresee,” sighed Smith Wednesday morning.

Smith, a Chula Vista-based defense attorney, said he was optimistic he will eventually take the lead as more mail-in ballots are counted.

“We really came up last night. I don’t think it’s going to go to a special election,” said Smith.

The City of Chula Vista might have to hold a costly special election to replace Silva if the former Deputy City Attorney wins.

“Every time I think I’ve seen it all, something else pops up like that,” shrugged McCann, who hoped there aren’t any more surprises in the next few days.

Current Chula Vista City Attorney Glen Googins told NBC 7 he will remain in office if Simon Silva wins. He said a special election will cost the city at least $1 million.