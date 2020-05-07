Mask, Unused Prom Dress to Recoup Memories Lost in COVID-19 Senior Pictures

The coronavirus took prom, commencement and other important milestones from the Class of 2020 in one fell swoop -- but a North County student refused to let go of one rite of passage: her senior pictures.

Kira Escola is about to graduate from Del Norte High School, and like many seniors, she wanted to document her final year of high school with a photo shoot – but now with a special COVID-19 twist.

The 17-year-old donned a mask and her unused prom dress and smiled for the camera (well, we can only assume she was smiling) at a recently-reopened neighborhood park in 4S Ranch.

“Her creativity and maturity have really blossomed during this quarantine, and we are so proud of the woman she is becoming,” the senior’s mom, Denise Escola told NBC 7.

It was Kira Escola’s idea to wear the mask for her senior pictures, her mom said.

The photo shoot took place toward the end of April before face coverings were mandatory countywide while out in public – an order that may make these masked senior pictures a new trend.

“The one we made her matched her outfit anyways, and she felt it would be an important memory,” Denise Escola said.

Her outfit was her prom dress -- something the senior never got to wear since the novel coronavirus canceled all in-person school activities.

Over her dress, Kira Escola wore her dark blue graduation gap and gown – another outfit that would’ve been left untouched and hanging in a closet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Way to recover an important milestone, Kira Escola!

Denise Escola had a few parting words for the Class of 2020, “Be kind. Be strong. Grow.”

The North County mom submitted her daughter for NBC 7 and T20’s #BragOnYourGrad, and we reached out to learn more after seeing the special coronavirus photo shoot. If you have a brag-worthy grad, you can submit them here.

The Del Norte High School senior will continue her studies at Palomar College. Go Comets!