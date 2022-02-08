Marines Accused of Stranding San Diego Zoo Ride Passengers Due in Court

Four active-duty Marines will be in superior court on Tuesday to answer felony vandalism charges after an alleged stunt on a San Diego Zoo ride stranded about 100 riders above the park for hours.

The Marines are scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

San Diego Fire crews rescued passengers on the San Diego Zoo's Skyfari gondola Saturday after they were stuck on the ride for about an hour due to vandalism, officials said. NBC 7's Madison Weil reports.

Sgt. Jacob Dean Bauer, 23, Lance Cpl. Brayden Stone Posey, 20, Cpl. Brandon Gregory Cook, 21, and Lance Cpl. Marquette Alexander Williams, 21, were allegedly rocking the Skyfari Aerial Tram gondola they were in back and forth, according to SDPD officer Darius Jamsetjee.

Major Mason Englehart, director of communications for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, confirmed to NBC 7 on Jan. 31 that the Marines are assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225 (VMFA 225), wheich is based at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. The four men were in San Diego while training at MCAS Miramar, where the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is based.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

About 100 passengers were on the ride when it was forced to stop. It took a little more than two hours for zoo staff and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews to help them all off.

“Anyone found in violation of law or directive will be held appropriately accountable,” Englehart wrote in, in part, in an email to NBC 7, adding that their "behavior is contrary to our core values, and 3d MAW is conducting a separate investigation into the matter as we take misconduct very seriously.”

The Marines could be charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), federal laws that apply to all active-duty military members, officials said.