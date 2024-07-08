Oceanside

Marine killed in Oceanside motorcycle crash

The man was ejected from his motorcycle, Oceanside police said

By City News Service

A 20-year-old active duty Marine driving a motorcycle was killed when he collided with a vehicle near a gas station, Oceanside Police said Monday.

At about 7:51 p.m. Sunday, OPD responded to a major injury collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Douglas Drive and North River Road, said OPD Sgt. Clint Bussey

The collision occurred when a white Volkswagen Passat made a left turn from northbound Douglas Drive into the AMPM gas station and a motorcyclist on a black Indian Scout was traveling southbound on Douglas Drive and struck the right front fender of the Volkswagen, the sergeant said.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Bussey said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old Carlsbad resident, remained on scene and was cooperative with law enforcement, Bussey said.

The OPD Major Accident Investigation Team conducted the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call OPD Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

