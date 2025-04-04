Lawsuit alleges former San Diego COO was fired without cause, faced discrimination

In February, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria publicly announced he was terminating the city's chief operating officer, Eric Dargan, and eliminating that position all together.

He presented the decision as purely financial, eradicating the $375,000 salary in order to make a small dent in the $258 million budget deficit.

"I want to sincerely thank Eric Dargan for his service to our city and for his time in service here in San Diego," Gloria said during a press conference on Feb. 18. "Eric Dargan is a good man. I've enjoyed serving with him. And this is just a decision we have to make. It's budgetarily informed. We have to balance the budget."

The cuts Gloria announced will make a small dent in the deficit, reports NBC 7's Joey Safchik.

Dargan and his lawyer, Michael Conger, filed a lawsuit in late March, saying the former COO was fired without cause and alleging discrimination. The suit says the city did not pay up its promised severance package, which Conger said is about $120,000.

“I don't think that Mayor Gloria had any intention to honor that three months severance provision of his contract,” Conger said. "If had the city just honored its promise, then my client would have never even looked for a lawyer. He would have gone merrily on his way.”

The suit says, "The City, namely Todd Gloria, unlawfully discriminated against Dargan based on his race by, among other things, lying to him regarding the three months severance in order to induce Dargan to leave his job in Houston, Texas, and by terminating Dargan without cause."

"My client was so adamant I'm not going halfway across the country without that promise. The mayor made the promise. The mayor signed the contract," Conger said.

The suit also alleges the city "failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent discrimination."

Conger said his client did not experience outright racism during his tenure with the city: "Not in terms of like being called names or having pejorative things said about him like that. No. But he was treated differently."

The city pointed NBC 7 to comments Gloria's chief of staff made to Voice of San Diego, saying, “While eliminating the COO position provides budgetary savings, Mr. Dargan was, in fact, terminated for cause. This will be made clear in the city’s response to Mr. Dargan’s complaint.”

The city would not comment further or tell NBC 7 when they plan to respond to the complaint, saying they typically do not comment on personnel matters or lawsuits.

Conger said no concerns about Dargan's performance were raised to his client prior to his termination.

"Dargan's personnel file is clean. There's nothing negative in it," Conger said.

A source within the city said this legal battle could well end up costing the city more than the severance package, unless it gets dismissed immediately, which the source said is unlikely. They said there were ways to handle this consistent with the contract.