San Diego

Lawsuit alleges former San Diego COO was fired without cause, faced discrimination

The suit says the city did not pay up its promised severance package, which Eric Dargan's lawyer said is about $120,000.

By Joey Safchik

NBC Universal, Inc.

In February, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria publicly announced he was terminating the city's chief operating officer, Eric Dargan, and eliminating that position all together.

He presented the decision as purely financial, eradicating the $375,000 salary in order to make a small dent in the $258 million budget deficit.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"I want to sincerely thank Eric Dargan for his service to our city and for his time in service here in San Diego," Gloria said during a press conference on Feb. 18. "Eric Dargan is a good man. I've enjoyed serving with him. And this is just a decision we have to make. It's budgetarily informed. We have to balance the budget."

The cuts Gloria announced will make a small dent in the deficit, reports NBC 7's Joey Safchik.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Dargan and his lawyer, Michael Conger, filed a lawsuit in late March, saying the former COO was fired without cause and alleging discrimination. The suit says the city did not pay up its promised severance package, which Conger said is about $120,000.

“I don't think that Mayor Gloria had any intention to honor that three months severance provision of his contract,” Conger said. "If had the city just honored its promise, then my client would have never even looked for a lawyer. He would have gone merrily on his way.”

The suit says, "The City, namely Todd Gloria, unlawfully discriminated against Dargan based on his race by, among other things, lying to him regarding the three months severance in order to induce Dargan to leave his job in Houston, Texas, and by terminating Dargan without cause."

Local

MLB 10 mins ago

On Friar Podcast — Padres perfect week, Merrill money madness, and torpedo bats explained

US-Mexico Border 29 mins ago

New numbers show a steep decline in falls from the border fence

"My client was so adamant I'm not going halfway across the country without that promise. The mayor made the promise. The mayor signed the contract," Conger said.

The suit also alleges the city "failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent discrimination."

Conger said his client did not experience outright racism during his tenure with the city: "Not in terms of like being called names or having pejorative things said about him like that. No. But he was treated differently."

The city pointed NBC 7 to comments Gloria's chief of staff made to Voice of San Diego, saying, “While eliminating the COO position provides budgetary savings, Mr. Dargan was, in fact, terminated for cause. This will be made clear in the city’s response to Mr. Dargan’s complaint.” 

The city would not comment further or tell NBC 7 when they plan to respond to the complaint, saying they typically do not comment on personnel matters or lawsuits.

Conger said no concerns about Dargan's performance were raised to his client prior to his termination.

"Dargan's personnel file is clean. There's nothing negative in it," Conger said.

A source within the city said this legal battle could well end up costing the city more than the severance package, unless it gets dismissed immediately, which the source said is unlikely. They said there were ways to handle this consistent with the contract.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoLawsuits
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us