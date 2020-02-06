Marine Corps Holds Casting Calls for New Recruiting Campaign

Some local U.S. Marines could soon get their 15 seconds of fame.

The Marine Corps is holding casting calls at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Thursday and Friday for a new recruiting campaign.

The goal is to inspire the next generation of Marines.

“We want people to join the Marine Corps, people of the highest caliber," said 2nd Lt. Charlotte Dennis, a COMMSTRAT Officer at Camp Pendleton. "That’s incredibly important to us – that they know that we’re here, what we do is elite and we want people to join.”

The auditions are open to active duty and active reserve Marines between the ages of 18 and 27 years old.

No acting experience is required but you must be able to take professional direction, the Marine Corps said.

Dennis said those chosen to appear in the ad will exhibit the highest standards when it comes to their demeanor and professionalism, their physical fitness, and even their grooming.

"We’re scanning for Marines that have those traits and those qualities so that when people see these videos, see these advertising videos on TV, in the next generation, they see that they want to be a part of that elite force. They want to be a part of the best,” Dennis said.

Additional casting calls are being held this week at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The commercial will be shot between February 27 and March 1 at both Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

It will be part of the Marine Corps' "Battles Won" campaign, and according to the official post online, it will "focus on communicating belonging, resiliency, and teamwork through our 'first chapter' transformation story of Making Marines via recruit training."

"We have to fight self-doubt in order to become a Marine," Dennis said. "We win our nation’s battles – we have to fight in those battles before we can win them -- and we create quality citizens. We fight to do what is right every single day within our communities.”

The Marine Corps has always used real Marines in its advertising. Dennis said it is an honor to be selected.

“Because, basically, what you are being told is that the Marine Corps sees you as the example Marine. You exemplify what it means to be a Marine, and they want you to be the face of the Marine Corps for these up and coming generations,” Dennis said.

The casting calls are being held Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pacific Views Event Center at Camp Pendleton.