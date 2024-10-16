Oceanside

Marine, 22, dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Oceanside

Oceanside police confirmed the rider was an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton.

By City News Service

An Oceanside police patrol car. FILE.
NBC 7

A 22-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine died after he lost control of a speeding motorcycle on city streets in Oceanside, authorities said.

The Marine was riding a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja Sport motorcycle when he sped past a vehicle on Avenida Del Oro and lost control around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered major injuries, OPD said. The rider was rushed to Tri-City Medical Center where he went into cardiac arrest and died at 7:16 p.m.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin but Oceanside police confirmed he was an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton.

The OPD's Major Accident Investigation Team conducted an investigation.



