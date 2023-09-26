Man's body found shoeless near Skyline Hills Community Park in San Diego

A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday on a roadside near Skyline Hills Community Park.

A resident discovered the body in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive about 6:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The dead man, who was believed to have been in his mid-30s, appeared to have suffered "some trauma" of undetermined origin, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said, declining to elaborate.

"Once we get the medical examiner out here, we can hopefully figure out exactly what happened to this individual," Campbell told reporters.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The deceased man was shoeless and lying on a sidewalk behind a parked silver Dodge Charger, according to police.

"We're working off the assumption that's his car," the lieutenant said.

Investigators had a tentative identification for the man but were awaiting confirmation from the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of locating witnesses, relevant surveillance-camera footage or other evidence related to the mysterious death.

"And hopefully if anyone here heard anything ... (or) if they see anything that doesn't seem right, hopefully they'll come forward and tell us about it, so we can figure out exactly what happened, put the puzzle together," Campbell said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Homicide Unit at 619-513-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Neighbor Mandy Wu noticed the crime scene tape while taking her 4-year-old to school. Wu told NBC 7's Shandel Menezes she might have to start having these difficult conversations with her kids.

"What are you gonna tell your kids? don't go to school?” Wu asked.