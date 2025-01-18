Man sentenced five years for smuggling attempt that killed three off Ocean Beach shore

A man who arranged a human smuggling attempt that led to the drowning deaths of three migrants near the Ocean Beach Pier was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

Faustino Romero De La Cruz admitted in a plea agreement to coordinating the transportation of more than 10 migrants from Mexico to the United States in a boat that ended up capsizing on the morning of April 10, 2022.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors wrote that despite there being nearly a dozen people inside the boat, the vessel that ultimately capsized was only rated to carry five passengers.

After the boat capsized, rescue personnel found nine people in the area of the beach.

One of those people was later pronounced dead.

The second deceased victim's body washed up about 15 blocks north of the Ocean Beach Pier on April 11, prosecutors said. The third victim's body was discovered near Dog Beach, about two weeks after the fatal capsizing.

Prosecutors said that during the fatal incident, as well as other, prior smuggling incidents, De La Cruz typically charged upwards of $10,000 per person to be smuggled in the U.S.

De La Cruz's defense attorney, Isaac Blumberg, wrote in his sentencing papers that his client was remorseful and during a phone call with one of the deceased victim's family members after the incident, De La Cruz "cried, apologized repeatedly and expressed his deep regret. He acknowledged the pain caused by the incident and emphasized his willingness to assist the family in any way possible."

De La Cruz was arrested in February of last year in Santa Barbara. He later pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to charges that include conspiracy to bring in certain aliens other than at a designated port of entry resulting in death.