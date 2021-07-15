Man Killed in Suspected Drive-By Shooting Identified: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department identified the man who was shot and killed near Spring Valley earlier this week in what may have been a drive-by.

Authorities received a call of a shooting Sunday at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday and responded to the intersection of Crestmore Avenue and Elkelton Boulevard. There, first responders found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as Donte Anthony Lopez, 42, of San Diego. The office also determined he died by homicide and notified his family.

Although still under investigation, authorities believe the gunman drove up to Lopez, opened fire on him and then took off. Lopez was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A detailed description of the shooter or the vehicle in the case was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to contact SDSO's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.