Possible Drive-By Shooting Under Investigation Near Spring Valley

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man overnight in an East County neighborhood, they said.

Authorities received a call of a shooting at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday near the Spring Valley community and responded to the intersection of Crestmore Avenue and Elkelton Boulevard. There, first responders found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooter drove up to the victim and opened fire on them before taking off. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

SDSO said the identity of the deceased is known to authorities, but they are not releasing his name at this time.

A detailed description of the shooter or the vehicle in the case was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to contact SDSO's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.