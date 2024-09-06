Suspect charged with murdering Chula Vista 7-Eleven worker who was set on fire

A man who allegedly set his ex-girlfriend on fire at the Chula Vista 7-Eleven store where she worked, causing fatal burn injuries, has been charged with murder.

Jose Carlos Villanueva, 47, of Chula Vista, is accused of dousing 44-year-old Amanda Buchanan with gasoline and lighting her on fire on Aug. 24. The 8 a.m. fire also injured another employee of the 7-Eleven located on Broadway.

A family member confirmed to NBC 7 that Amanda Buchanan has died after being taken off life support.

Villanueva was initially charged with attempted murder and pleaded not guilty last week.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

However, Buchanan died at a hospital shortly after his arraignment.

Prosecutors have now charged him with murder and special-circumstance allegations of lying in wait and committing the killing in the commission of torture and mayhem. If convicted, he would face either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, should prosecutors pursue capital punishment.

Friends and family of the victims packed the courtroom, where a man accused of setting two women on fire in Chula Vista made his first court appearance and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry spoke with the family about the heartbreaking decision they had to make following the alleged attack.

He also faces charges of torture, mayhem, arson causing great bodily injury, assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A criminal complaint states the alleged fatal arson was committed while Villanueva was out on bail in a separate case.

Villanueva was arrested about six hours after the fire in the San Bernardino County city of Redlands. Officers had located his car's license plate number and found the vehicle parked at a gas station, with Villanueva inside.

An online fundraiser to support Buchanan's family described her as "a beloved mother, daughter and friend who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, warmth, strength and unwavering spirit. Amanda's untimely passing leaves a profound void in our hearts and in the lives of her loved ones."