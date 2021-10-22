Man Accused of Fatally Shooting 2 in East Village High-Rise ID'd

A man accused of fatally shooting a woman he lived with and another man inside their shared apartment on the 35th floor of a downtown San Diego high-rise has been arrested, authorities confirmed Friday.

Police believe a 28-year-old woman and an unknown man were shot and killed by a man who lives with the woman. Suspect was stopped by police on the freeway with his five-year-old daughter in the vehicle. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/ypu8thYjAU — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinNBC) October 22, 2021

Ali Nassar Abulaban, 29, has been booked into San Diego Central Jail on two counts of murder in connection with the afternoon shooting Thursday at the Spire San Diego luxury apartment complex on Island Avenue in the East Village.

San Diego police said Abulaban called 911 to report the shooting before taking off from the apartment complex. Officers found him near Interstate 805/I-15 junction with his five-year-old daughter.

Abulaban was taken into custody and his daughter was taken into protective services, police said.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known. Police did not elaborate further on the relationship between Abulaban and the two shooting victims.

Police have identified the 28-year-old woman but have not yet released her name. The identity of the man was not known as of Friday afternoon, according to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Two people were shot and killed in Downtown San Diego, San Diego police confirmed. NBC 7's Monica Dean has the latest details.