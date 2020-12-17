Light Showers a Possibility for Several San Diego County Communities

A quick-moving system will bring along the chance of light showers across several San Diego County communities on Thursday.

Inland valleys, mountains and the coast could get some showers in the afternoon and evening, NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews said in her forecast. She described the possibility as a “very light rain, not too much accumulation there.”

“It’s going to start in the North County, then move south so just be prepared maybe from 1 p.m. and on for a little bit of light rain,” Matthews said.

In the meantime, cloud coverage will increase as the day progresses and the wind will pick up thanks to some onshore breezes from the west.

Today will be cooler and increasingly blustery and cloudy. Winds increase this morning, then clouds increase leading to isolated showers late this afternoon and evening. The system quickly moves out tonight. Graphics show peak forecast wind gusts and the small chances of showers. pic.twitter.com/GC6I7pvGuT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 17, 2020

Winds will gust from about 15 mph near downtown San Diego while mountain areas like Julian could see gusts near 45 mph. North County cities like Oceanside and Palomar face wind gusts from about 20 to 25 mph.

High temperatures for the coast and inland valleys on Thursday range from the low-to-mid-60s while mountain areas will see a high of about 50 degrees. Desert areas will get a high temp of 77 degrees and will have a cloudy start that will give way to a sunny afternoon.

On Friday, we’ll return to dry conditions that will last through at least the weekend.